STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

