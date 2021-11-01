Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $5.07 on Monday. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Stryve Foods in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Stryve Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

