Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $195.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

