Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLF opened at $56.97 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

