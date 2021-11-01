Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$78.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Life Financial traded as high as C$17.90 and last traded at C$70.81, with a volume of 201572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.53.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.14.

The company has a market cap of C$41.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.12. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

