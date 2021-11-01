Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.62.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

