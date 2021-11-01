SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $325.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.05 million and the highest is $357.20 million. SunPower posted sales of $274.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 4,250,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,292. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

