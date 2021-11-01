SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunPower stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

