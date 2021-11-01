Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SEPGY stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.82. Superdry has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

