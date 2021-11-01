Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.