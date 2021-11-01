Suretly Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $123,036.18 and $339.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

