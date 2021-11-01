sUSD (SUSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. sUSD has a market capitalization of $104.39 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00222760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00097062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 104,945,113 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

