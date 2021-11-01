Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $335.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $324.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.13.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $204.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 80.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

