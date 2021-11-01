Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.