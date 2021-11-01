Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 352.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

