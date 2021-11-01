Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.08% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000.

ROAM opened at $24.53 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

