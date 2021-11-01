Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 38,318 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,318 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,572,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

