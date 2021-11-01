Susquehanna Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.28.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.