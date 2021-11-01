SVB Leerink Raises Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $36.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

VCRA stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

