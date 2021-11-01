Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 307.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

