Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,978 shares of company stock worth $14,629,270 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $136.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

