Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.61 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.90 million and a P/E ratio of 79.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

