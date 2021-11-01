Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $38.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 3,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,751. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

