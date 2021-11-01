Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $34.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

