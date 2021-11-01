Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

