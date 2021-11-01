TD Securities Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$3.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.02.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.