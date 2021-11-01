TD Securities Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$8.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.