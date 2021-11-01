TD Securities Trims Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Target Price to C$40.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DIIBF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

