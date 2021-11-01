TD Securities Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.36. TFI International has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

