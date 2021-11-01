TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TDH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TDH in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TDH in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TDH in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TDH in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TDH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 1,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. TDH has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.