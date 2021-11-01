TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

