TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $94.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.63. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.