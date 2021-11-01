Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 723,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

