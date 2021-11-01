Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

