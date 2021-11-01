Telcoin (TEL) One Day Volume Hits $19.38 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Telcoin has a market cap of $964.62 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00221354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,727,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

