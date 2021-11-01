Teloscoin Market Cap Tops $1.80 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $2,022.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00102447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.79 or 0.00442674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00047194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.