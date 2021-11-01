TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $22.95 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.