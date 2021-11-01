Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $11.72 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,212,828 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

