Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $11.72 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,212,828 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
