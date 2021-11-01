Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 402.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,703,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

