Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

NYSE TVE traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $26.90. 13,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.