Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne reported third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Strong performance of Test and Industrial Automation businesses drove top-line growth for the quarter. Strength in Semiconductor Test and Wireless Test aided Test revenues growth. Further, strong performance of Universal Robots benefited IA segment. Notably, growing system-on-a-chip test shipments remains positive for the company. Furthermore, Teradyne expects continuous demand from both Test and Industrial Automation end markets in the fourth quarter. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, shipment delays in the Industrial Automation business due to a challenging supply environment remained risks for the company. Further, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remains a concern.”

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $4,595,778. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.