Terracoin Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $789,739.69 and approximately $6,967.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,028.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.00964079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00270763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00032716 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.