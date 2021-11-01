Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

