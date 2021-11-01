TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,608,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

