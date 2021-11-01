The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. 365,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

