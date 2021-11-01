The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

