The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.
NASDAQ TBBK traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $32.32.
In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
