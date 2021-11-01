The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $260.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $260.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.03 on Monday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.