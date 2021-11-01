The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $116,764,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Clorox by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $163.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

