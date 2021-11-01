The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EL stock opened at $324.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

