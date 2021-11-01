The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 885,504 shares.The stock last traded at $25.32 and had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The ExOne by 19.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

